Commerce Bank Sells 175 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,921.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,995,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,232,000 after buying an additional 9,829,412 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,456,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,861,000 after buying an additional 154,705 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IYR opened at $90.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

