Commerce Bank Sells 1,023 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BEN opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

