Commerce Bank Has $1.57 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of MOH stock opened at $301.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.43 and a 200-day moving average of $307.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $370.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Baird R W downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.42.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

