Commerce Bank Purchases 328 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 591,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $1,943,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.9 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Kristin Papesh purchased 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,950.04. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.