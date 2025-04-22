Commerce Bank Trims Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 550.1% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 23.7% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock opened at $109.84 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.72 and a 52 week high of $144.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

