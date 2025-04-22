Commerce Bank Sells 210 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $146.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

