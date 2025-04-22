Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $971.31 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,255.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,346.13.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

