Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Orla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %
Orla Mining stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
