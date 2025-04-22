Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 63.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,625 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its stake in Orla Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,148.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.