Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Price Target at $48.00

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after buying an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

