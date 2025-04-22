Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 534 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.70. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $285.75 and a one year high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

