iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.47 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

