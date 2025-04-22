Best Lithium Stocks To Follow Today – April 19th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, and Rio Tinto Group are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the extraction, production, or processing of lithium, which is a vital component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other renewable energy applications. As the demand for cleaner energy and advanced battery technology grows, these stocks have become increasingly significant for investors looking to capitalize on the shift towards sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.84. 17,830,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. 3,117,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $49.43 and a 12-month high of $137.50.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,220. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $74.24.

