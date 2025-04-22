Growth Stocks To Consider – April 19th

Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, and Prologis are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are anticipated to grow faster than the overall market due to expanding revenues, earnings, or market share, often reinvesting profits back into the business rather than paying dividends. These stocks typically belong to emerging or rapidly evolving industries and may exhibit higher volatility compared to more mature, established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NYSE:NVO traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.99. 32,192,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,975,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.28 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of BLK traded up $10.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $875.86. 1,034,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $930.31 and its 200 day moving average is $985.45. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 6,213,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,202. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

