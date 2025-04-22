Top Outdoor Stocks To Watch Now – April 19th

Walmart, Kroger, Lowe’s Companies, CRH, and Best Buy are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are wooden restraint devices historically placed in public spaces for the purpose of punishing and publicly shaming individuals. They typically consist of a wooden frame with openings for the head and hands, effectively immobilizing a person and exposing them to ridicule and community reproach. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $93.17. 21,350,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,819,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $71.30. 11,454,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.01. 2,166,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average of $252.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.79. 5,452,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,861,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17. Best Buy has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Featured Stories