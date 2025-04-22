Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $490,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 44,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.72. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

