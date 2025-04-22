GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 43,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,465,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 470,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $989,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,150 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.23 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

