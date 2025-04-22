Norinchukin Bank The Sells 458 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

