Ostrum Asset Management Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $106.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.