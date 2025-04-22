State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $103.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

