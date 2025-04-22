Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.