Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stake Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waters were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $316.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $358.98 and a 200-day moving average of $371.08. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.38.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

