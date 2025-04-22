Ostrum Asset Management Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ostrum Asset Management reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $207.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.85.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

