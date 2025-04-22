Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.87 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.19.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

