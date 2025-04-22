Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FOX were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of FOX by 914.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 132,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,324.61. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

