BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 30,586 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,304 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 30,586 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,990,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $431,315,000 after purchasing an additional 122,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of EA opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. This trade represents a 11.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,198.48. This represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,305,890. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.