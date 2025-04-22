Capital Research Global Investors Has $22.73 Million Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $22,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $146.62 and a 12 month high of $205.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

