BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 22,160 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.32% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of KREF opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $612.93 million, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

