BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 7,949 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BXMT

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.