BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 43,520 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 96,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $43,253.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,084.80. This represents a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $195.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

