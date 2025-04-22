BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,697,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $234,547,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.73.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.58, for a total value of $475,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,033,945.06. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $1,475,228.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,565 shares of company stock worth $65,091,576 in the last ninety days. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

