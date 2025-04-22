BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,048 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CG. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CG opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

