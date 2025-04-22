BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 131,044 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,044 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,931 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE DOC opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

