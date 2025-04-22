13,976 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 302.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.30. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

