BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,462 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $508.19 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.59.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.17.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

