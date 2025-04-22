Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,241. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

