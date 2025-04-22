CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 394.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 83.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $88.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $163.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $502,630.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.