Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $730.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $73.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

