Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $124.15.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

