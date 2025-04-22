CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,194 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,717,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 860,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of FND opened at $66.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

