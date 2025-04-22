CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.