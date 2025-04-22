CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,189 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 69,722 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,288. This represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $6,709,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. This represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,610,592 shares of company stock valued at $417,628,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.26, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

