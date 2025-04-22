CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after buying an additional 1,792,005 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 186,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 115,122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Consumer Edge restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

