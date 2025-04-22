CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 9,339 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.72.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

