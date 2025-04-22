Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.41 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 410.50 ($5.49). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.49), with a volume of 95,331 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.76) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Kenmare Resources
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.17%.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc is an Ireland-based mining company. The Company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine, located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The Moma Mine contains deposits of heavy minerals, which include the titanium minerals ilmenite and rutile, as well as the zirconium silicate mineral, zircon.
Read More
