Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,549.75 ($34.12) and traded as high as GBX 2,740 ($36.67). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,734.80 ($36.60), with a volume of 532,300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SVT

Severn Trent Stock Up 0.4 %

Severn Trent Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,507.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,549.75. The company has a market cap of £8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.