Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.24. Envela shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 11,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Envela by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Envela by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Envela by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

