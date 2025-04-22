Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vantage Drilling shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,487,744 shares trading hands.
Vantage Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1,312.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The offshore driller reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 15.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally.
