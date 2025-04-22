GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $139.12 and last traded at $143.90. 1,001,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 703,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.56.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

