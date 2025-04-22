HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

HSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Down 2.2 %

HSTM opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $967.03 million, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a boost from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1,074.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.