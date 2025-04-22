ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.06.

A number of research firms have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 97.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

